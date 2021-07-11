20 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday, 976 test positive

Nepal reported 20 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 10,838.

The country also reported 976 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 769,271. Similarly, 1,534 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 31,248.

A total of 5,170 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,958,112 across the country until now.