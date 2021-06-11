Society
Tuesday, Ashar 8, 2078
Unicode
NP
Nepali
Home
Politics
Society
Business
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Blog
Photo Gallery
NASA sends squid from Hawaii into space for research
AP
New York, June 22
A squid is shown at a lab in Honolulu on June 11, 2021.
Opinion
International community complicit in Nepal's vaccine debacle
Editorial
The murky facet of mining
Rahul Karki & Naya Sharma Paudel
Monsoon is not far away: Are we prepared?
Som Nath Ghimire
Blog
Bureaucracy also to blame for sorry state of health sector
Ram Mohan Jha
Violence against healthcare workers affects your health!
Niharika Khanal
Nepali residents at AIIMS in India treating COVID-19 patients without payment
Nepali Residents at AIIMS
Sahityapati
Readers Opinion
Suchana Pati
Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio