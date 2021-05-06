Record 9,023 test positive, 50 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday

Nepal reported record 9,023 COVID-19 cases on Friday as the pandemic surges across the country.

The total number of cases has now increased to 377,603. The total number of active cases has now jumped to 78,629. Similarly, 2,905 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 295,395.

The government has conducted 19,987 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,598,405 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 50 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 3,579.