Record 8,970 test positive, 54 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday

Nepal reported record 8,970 COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the pandemic surges across the country.

The total number of cases has now increased to 368,580. The total number of active cases has now jumped to 72,561. Similarly, 2,707 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 292,490.

The government has conducted 20,467 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,578,418 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 54 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 3,529.