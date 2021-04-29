Record 58 COVID-19 deaths, 8,605 infections reported Wednesday

Nepal reported record 58 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as the pandemic surges across the country. The earlier record was 55 reported on Tuesday.

The total death toll has now reached 3,475. The country has also reported record 8,605 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours breaking the record of 7,587 registered on Tuesday. The total number of cases has now increased to 359,610.

The total number of active cases has now jumped to 66,352.

Similarly, 1,993 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 289,783.

The government has conducted 20,756 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,558,051 across the country until now.