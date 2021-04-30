5,706 test positive, 19 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday

Nepal reported 5,706 COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 328,893. The total number of active cases has jumped to 43,213.

Similarly, 1,287 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 282,382.

The government has conducted 14,403 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,488,359 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 19 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours and the total death toll has reached 3,298.