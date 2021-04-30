5,657 test positive, 33 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday

Nepal reported 5,657 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 323,187. The total number of active cases has jumped to 38,813.

Similarly, 928 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 281,095.

The government has conducted 15,391 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,473,956 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 33 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours and the total death toll has reached 3,279.