Nepal reports 35 COVID-19 deaths Thursday, 4,831 test positive

Nepal reported 35 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as the pandemic surges across the country.

The total death toll has now reached 3,246. The country also recorded 4,831 COVID-19 cases on in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases has now increased to 317,530.

The total number of active cases has rose to 34,117.

Similarly, 888 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 280,167.

The government has conducted 12,597 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,458,565 across the country until now.