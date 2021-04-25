4,364 test positive, 18 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday

Nepal reported 4,364 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 307,925. The total number of active cases has jumped to 26,225.

Similarly, 555 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 278,506.

The government has conducted 14,672 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,432,089 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 18 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 3,194.