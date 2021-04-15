3,442 test positive, 12 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday

Nepal reported 3,442 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 303,561. The total number of active cases has jumped to 22,434.

Similarly, 378 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 277,951.

The government has conducted 12,400 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,417,417 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 3,176.