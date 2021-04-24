Nepal reports 28 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, 3,032 test positive

Nepal reported 28 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours as infections surge across the country.

The total death toll has now reached 3,164.The country also recorded 3,032 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The total number of cases has now increased to 300,119.

The total number of active cases has rose to 19,382.

Similarly, 450 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 277,573.

The government has conducted 9,292 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,405,017 across the country until now.