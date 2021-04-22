2,486 test positive, 14 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday

Nepal reported 2,486 COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 297,087. The total number of active cases is 16,828.

Similarly, 368 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 277,123.

The government has conducted 7,525 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,395,725 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 3,136.