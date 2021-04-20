2,365 test positive, 5 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday

Nepal reported 2,365 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 292,152. The total number of active cases is 12,690.

Similarly, 252 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 276,345.

The government has conducted 10,001 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,379,402 across the country until now.

Nepal reported five more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 3,117.