2,220 test positive, 10 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday

Nepal reported 2,220 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 289,787. The total number of active cases is 10,582.

Similarly, 287 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 276,093.

The government has conducted 8,844 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,369,401 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 3,112.