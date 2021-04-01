1,667 test positive, 11 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday

Nepal reported 1,667 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 287,567. The total number of active cases is 8,659.

Similarly, 251 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 275,806.

The government has conducted 8,055 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,360,557 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 3,102.