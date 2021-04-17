1,015 test positive, 8 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday

Nepal reported 1,015 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 284,673. The total number of active cases is now 6,290.

Similarly, 262 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 275,300.

The government has conducted 5,084 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,345,501 across the country until now.

Nepal reported eight more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 3,083.