Countries worldwide hit new records for virus cases, deaths
AP
AP Sao Paulo, April 9
In this April 7, 2021, file photo, cemetery workers wearing protective gear lower the coffin of a person who died from complications related to COVID-19 into a gravesite at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
In this April 7, 2021, file photo, cemetery workers wearing protective gear lower the coffin of a person who died from complications related to COVID-19 into a gravesite at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Opinion
Dr Jane Wilson-Howarth
Is Nepal receiving the ‘best’ Covid-19 vaccine? Dr Jane Wilson-Howarth
Simone Galimberti
National Volunteering Policy Draft: A unique opportunity for Nepal Simone Galimberti
Simone Galimberti
Relevance of commemorating Holocaust victims Simone Galimberti

Blog
Pallav Ranjan
The Churi Walli Pallav Ranjan
Irusha Karki
Anatomy of respect Irusha Karki
Shraddha More
Self-reflect now Shraddha More

Sahityapati

Readers Opinion

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio