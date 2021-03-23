Germany extends virus lockdown till mid-April
AP
AP Berlin, March 23
German Chancellor Angela Merkel removes her mask at the start of a press conference in the Chancellor's Office following consultations between the federal and state governments in Berlin Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel removes her mask at the start of a press conference in the Chancellor's Office following consultations between the federal and state governments in Berlin Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Opinion
Dr Jane Wilson-Howarth
Is Nepal receiving the ‘best’ Covid-19 vaccine? Dr Jane Wilson-Howarth
Simone Galimberti
National Volunteering Policy Draft: A unique opportunity for Nepal Simone Galimberti
Simone Galimberti
Relevance of commemorating Holocaust victims Simone Galimberti

Blog
Pallav Ranjan
The Churi Walli Pallav Ranjan
Irusha Karki
Anatomy of respect Irusha Karki
Shraddha More
Self-reflect now Shraddha More

Sahityapati

Readers Opinion

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio