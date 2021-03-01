78 test positive Tuesday

Nepal reported 78 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 274,294. The total number of active cases is now 974.

Similarly, 72 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 270,471.

The government has conducted 4,127 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,170,112 across the country until now.

Nepal reported no COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours and the total death toll remains 2,077.