73 test positive, 3 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday

Nepal reported 73 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 274,216. The total number of active cases is now 968.

Similarly, 64 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 270,471.

The government has conducted 3,049 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,165,985 across the country until now.

Nepal reported three more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 2,777.