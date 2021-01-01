110 test positive, 4 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday

Nepal reported 110 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 273,666. The total number of active cases is now 1,533.

Similarly, 102 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 270,068.

The government has conducted 3,218 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,146,533 across the country until now.

Nepal reported four more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 2,065.