NASA releases Mars landing video
AP
AP Cape Canaveral, Feb 23
This combination of images from video made available by NASA shows steps in the descent of the Mars Perseverance rover as it approaches the surface of the planet on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
This combination of images from video made available by NASA shows steps in the descent of the Mars Perseverance rover as it approaches the surface of the planet on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

Opinion
Simone Galimberti
Relevance of commemorating Holocaust victims Simone Galimberti
Setopati
Oli's coup against Constitutional Council Setopati
Sachin Kumar Lohani
Issue of freedom of expression Sachin Kumar Lohani

Blog
Irusha Karki
Anatomy of respect Irusha Karki
Shraddha More
Self-reflect now Shraddha More
Shristi Bhattarai
Living at the mercy of rapists Shristi Bhattarai

Sahityapati

Readers Opinion

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio