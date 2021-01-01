97 test positive, 3 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday

Nepal reported 97 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 273,263. The total number of active cases is now 1,583.

Similarly, 114 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 269,619.

The government has conducted 2,931 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,134,261 across the country until now.

Nepal reported three more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 2,061.