105 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

Nepal reported 105 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 272,945. The total number of active cases is now 1,587.

Similarly, 99 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 269,303.

The government has conducted 3,360 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,123,951 across the country until now.

Nepal reported no COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours and the total death toll remains 2,055.