122 test positive, 1 COVID-19 death reported Monday

Nepal reported 122 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 272,840. The total number of active cases is now 1,581.

Similarly, 144 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 269,204.

The government has conducted 3,541 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,120,591 across the country until now.

Nepal reported one more COVID-19 death in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 2,055.