57 COVID-19 cases reported Saturday

Nepal reported 57 COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 272,614. The total number of active cases is now 1,631.

Similarly, 133 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 268,929.

The government has conducted 1,900 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,113,549 across the country until now.

Nepal reported no COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours and the total death toll remains 2,052.