81 test positive, 5 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday

Nepal reported 81 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 272,430. The total number of active cases is now 1,718.

Similarly, 111 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 268,660.

The government has conducted 3,023 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,107,649 across the country until now.

Nepal reported five more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 2,052.