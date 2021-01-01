134 COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

Nepal reported 134 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 272,349. The total number of active cases is now 1,753.

Similarly, 118 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 268,549.

The government has conducted 3,567 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,104,626 across the country until now.

Nepal reported no COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours and the total death toll remains 2,047.