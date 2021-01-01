160 test positive, 2 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday

Nepal reported 160 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 272,215. The total number of active cases is now 1,737.

Similarly, 165 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 268,431.

The government has conducted 4,309 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,101,059 across the country until now.

Nepal reported two more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 2,047.