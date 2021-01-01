130 test positive, 7 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday

Nepal reported 130 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 272,055. The total number of active cases is now 1,744.

Similarly, 194 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 268,266.

The government has conducted 3,333 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,096,750 across the country until now.

Nepal reported seven more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 2,045.