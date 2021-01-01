Rescuers in India digging for 37 trapped in glacier flood
AP
AP New Delhi, Feb 8
This photograph provided by National Disaster Response Force shows NDRF personnel prepare to rescue workers at one of the hydropower project at Reni village in Chamoli district of Indian state of Uttrakhund, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
This photograph provided by National Disaster Response Force shows NDRF personnel prepare to rescue workers at one of the hydropower project at Reni village in Chamoli district of Indian state of Uttrakhund, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

Opinion
Simone Galimberti
Relevance of commemorating Holocaust victims Simone Galimberti
Setopati
Oli's coup against Constitutional Council Setopati
Sachin Kumar Lohani
Issue of freedom of expression Sachin Kumar Lohani

Blog
Shraddha More
Self-reflect now Shraddha More
Shristi Bhattarai
Living at the mercy of rapists Shristi Bhattarai
Shrabin Tuladhar
Case for lunar Nepal Sambat Shrabin Tuladhar

Sahityapati

Readers Opinion

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio