119 test positive, 3 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday

Nepal reported 119 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 271,925. The total number of active cases is now 1,815.

Similarly, 260 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 268,072.

The government has conducted 2,251 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,093,417 across the country until now.

Nepal reported three more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 2,038.