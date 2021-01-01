171 test positive, 2 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday

Nepal reported 171 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 271,602. The total number of active cases is now 2,277.

Similarly, 227 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 267,292.

The government has conducted 3,878 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,085,573 across the country until now.

Nepal reported two more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 2,033.