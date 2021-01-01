142 test positive, 1 COVID-19 death reported Wednesday

Nepal reported 142 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 271,431. The total number of active cases is now 2,335.

Similarly, 206 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 267,065.

The government has conducted 3,597 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,081,695 across the country until now.

Nepal reported one more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 2,031.