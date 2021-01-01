171 test positive, 1 COVID-19 death reported Tuesday

Nepal reported 171 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 271,289. The total number of active cases is now 2,400.

Similarly, 259 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 266,859.

The government has conducted 2,946 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,078,098 across the country until now.

Nepal reported one more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 2,030.