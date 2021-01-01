159 test positive, no COVID-19 death reported Monday

Nepal reported 159 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 271,118. The total number of active cases is now 2,489.

Similarly, 264 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 266,600.

The government has conducted 4,145 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,075,152 across the country until now.

Nepal reported no COVID-19 death in the past 24 hours and the total death toll remains 2,029.