105 test positive, 2 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday

Nepal reported 105 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 270,959. The total number of active cases is now 2,594.

Similarly, 288 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 266,336.

The government has conducted 3,308 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,071,007 across the country until now.

Nepal reported two more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 2,029.