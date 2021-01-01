Pakistani court releases man accused in Daniel Pearl’s murder
AP
AP Islamabad, Jan 28
In this March 29, 2002 file photo, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the alleged mastermind behind Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl's kidnap-slaying, appears at the court in Karachi, Pakistan.
In this March 29, 2002 file photo, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the alleged mastermind behind Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl's kidnap-slaying, appears at the court in Karachi, Pakistan.

Opinion
Setopati
Oli's coup against Constitutional Council Setopati
Sachin Kumar Lohani
Issue of freedom of expression Sachin Kumar Lohani
Mahesh Kushwaha
Nepal-India border dynamics Mahesh Kushwaha

Blog
Shraddha More
Self-reflect now Shraddha More
Shristi Bhattarai
Living at the mercy of rapists Shristi Bhattarai
Shrabin Tuladhar
Case for lunar Nepal Sambat Shrabin Tuladhar

Sahityapati

Readers Opinion

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio