303 test positive, 6 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday

Nepal reported 303 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 270,092. The total number of active cases is now 3,252.

Similarly, 285 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 264,823.

The government has conducted 4,574 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,052,687 across the country until now.

Nepal reported six more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 2,017.