339 test positive, 10 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday

Nepal reported 339 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 269,789. The total number of active cases is now 3,240.

Similarly, 401 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 264,538.

The government has conducted 4,858 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,048,113 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 2,011.