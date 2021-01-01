China pushes fringe theories on pandemic origins, virus
AP
AP Taipei, Jan 25
In this March 19, 2020, file photo, a biosafety protective suit for handling viral diseases are hung up in a biosafety level 4 training facility at U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command at Fort Detrick in Frederick, Maryland.
In this March 19, 2020, file photo, a biosafety protective suit for handling viral diseases are hung up in a biosafety level 4 training facility at U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command at Fort Detrick in Frederick, Maryland.

Opinion
Setopati
Oli's coup against Constitutional Council Setopati
Sachin Kumar Lohani
Issue of freedom of expression Sachin Kumar Lohani
Mahesh Kushwaha
Nepal-India border dynamics Mahesh Kushwaha

Blog
Shraddha More
Self-reflect now Shraddha More
Shristi Bhattarai
Living at the mercy of rapists Shristi Bhattarai
Shrabin Tuladhar
Case for lunar Nepal Sambat Shrabin Tuladhar

Sahityapati

Readers Opinion

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio