232 test positive, 8 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday

Nepal reported 232 COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 269,180. The total number of active cases is now 3,452.

Similarly, 386 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 263,734.

The government has conducted 3,541 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,038,842 across the country until now.

Nepal reported eight more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,994.