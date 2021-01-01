302 test positive, 7 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday

Nepal reported 302 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 268,948. The total number of active cases is now 3,614.

Similarly, 480 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 263,348.

The government has conducted 3,545 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,035,301 across the country until now.

Nepal reported seven more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,986.