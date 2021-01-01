336 test positive, 4 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday

Nepal reported 336 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 268,646. The total number of active cases is now 3,799.

Similarly, 226 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 262,868.

The government has conducted 5,030 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,031,756 across the country until now.

Nepal reported four more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,979.