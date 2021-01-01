318 test positive, 6 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday

Nepal reported 318 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 268,310. The total number of active cases is now 3,693.

Similarly, 383 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 262,642.

The government has conducted 5,012 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,026,726 across the country until now.

Nepal reported six more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,975.