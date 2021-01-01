348 test positive, 4 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday

Nepal reported 348 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 267,992. The total number of active cases is now 3,764.

Similarly, 441 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 262,259.

The government has conducted 4,956 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,021,714 across the country until now.

Nepal reported four more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,969.