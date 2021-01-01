266 test positive, 5 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday

Nepal reported 266 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 267,322. The total number of active cases is now 3,919.

Similarly, 400 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 261,444.

The government has conducted 3,508 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,012,452 across the country until now.

Nepal reported five more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,959.