270 test positive, 5 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday

Nepal reported 270 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 266,816. The total number of active cases is now 4,301.

Similarly, 390 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 260,567.

The government has conducted 3,084 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,005,125 across the country until now.

Nepal reported five more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,948.