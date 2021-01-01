403 test positive, 6 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday

Nepal reported 403 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 266,546. The total number of active cases is now 4,426.

Similarly, 405 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 260,177.

The government has conducted 5,032 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests across the country past two million to 2,002,041.

Nepal reported six more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,943.