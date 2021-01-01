445 test positive, 5 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday

Nepal reported 445 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 266,143. The total number of active cases is now 4,434.

Similarly, 414 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 259,872.

The government has conducted 4,154 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,997,009 across the country until now.

Nepal reported five more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,937.